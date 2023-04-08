| 6°C Dublin

Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke's €700k land deal from behind bars

Patrick Quirke is confident he will get his murder conviction overturned. Photo: Collins Court Expand

Ken Foy

Convicted murderer Patrick Quirke is so confident he will be freed from jail he has spent hundreds of thousands of euro on a land transaction in his native Tipperary .

Quirke is serving a life sentence, imposed after his conviction in 2019 for the murder of Bobby Ryan, a DJ known as Mr Moonlight. He was jailed following a 15-week trial.

