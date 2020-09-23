Mr Flashy ‘fuming’ as gardaí seize €80k of designer clothes

Notorious drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’ has been left fuming after gardaí seized €80,000 worth of designer clothes during a raid on his north Dublin home.

Officers conducted the search in Finglas on Monday evening where they seized a large amount of designer clothes, footwear, top-of-the-range TVs and expensive electronic devices.

Sources say that ‘Mr Flashy’ (27) was at home when the raid happened, along with one of his closest associates who was caught with a Rolex watch, also seized by officers.

No drugs were found but sources said the raid is part of a strategy to increase pressure on the Kinahan cartel aligned dealer and his gang.

“Flashy is one unhappy camper – there is not even a TV left in that house and virtually all his clothes have been seized,” a source said.

“If there is one thing that fella loves above all else it is his designer gear – Gucci and all the expensive stuff.

“This search was part of an ongoing investigation into his activities by local gardaí and armed officers were deployed for the search.

“The stuff was seized under proceeds of crime legislation – how can a man who has never worked a day in his life justify having clothes to that value?,” the source added.

All devices seized will now be examined by specialist gardaí who are trying to smash ‘Mr Flashy’s’ network.

Sources have said that the Finglas area has been “riddled” with street level cocaine dealing in recent months, much of which is suspected of being orchestrated by his gang.

Sources also said that the crimelord’s younger associate is “very unhappy” about the seizure of his expensive watch.

‘Mr Flashy’ has been keeping a relatively low profile during the coronavirus pandemic after he was arrested and released without charge after a major pursuit across the city involving more than 20 garda cars.

At one point 23 garda vehicles were involved in the chase that resulted in five men being lifted in late March.

‘Mr Flashy’ is considered a a close associate of jailed cartel brothers Mark and Scott Capper.

Scott (30), who acted as a bodyguard for the young thug, is serving three-and-a-half years in jail for taking part in two savage assaults in Dublin pubs.

Mark Capper (31) was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail in May after he admitted helping the Kinahan crime group with a plan to kill Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch, the older brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

However, he pulled out three days before the operation.

A safe-house used by the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang on Ratoath Road, Finglas, which had bulletproof windows and an extensive CCTV system, has been raided numerous times by gardaí.

Shot

The mobster is suspected of leading a crew of more than 20 criminals who are heavily involved in the drugs trade in west Dublin.

The gang had close links to Coolock drug dealer Sean Little, who was shot dead near Balbriggan in May last year, and Zach Parker, who was fatally shot in Swords in January 2019.

Asylum-seeker Hamid Sanambar, an Iranian national shot dead as part of the deadly Coolock feud, was also considered a significant member of the drugs gang.

Last year, it was revealed that junior members of his gang – some aged just 15 – were using electric bikes and electric scooters to deal crack cocaine and cocaine, and since then it has become even more frequent.

