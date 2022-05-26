‘Mr Flashy’ associate in custody as gardaí arrest four in Finglas feud crackdown

A close associate of drug dealer 'Mr Flashy' is in custody and a firearm was seized after gardaí carried out several searches on Thursday morning.

The raids were part of ongoing investigations into the drugs gang who are involved in an escalating Finglas feud which has involved arson attacks, assaults and one murder.

On Thursday gardaí arrested four people after searching a number of homes in the area.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and remains in custody in relation to a serious incident in January.

In a separate search gardaí recovered a firearm and arrested three people, including a man in his 30s and two women in their 20s.

They are all being quizzed in relation to firearms offences and can be held for up to three days.

The younger man arrested is understood to be a close associate of 'Mr Flashy' who was previously targeted in a violent incident linked to the feud.

The young man was abducted in broad daylight and forced into a car before being beaten and later dumped in a laneway.

The women arrested are understood to be related to the other man detained.

A garda spokesman said: "All four arrested are currently detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing."

Following the operation a house in the Ratoath Road area of Finglas was also targeted in a petrol bomb attack and the incident is believed to be linked to the feud.

Speaking earlier this week the Garda Commissioner said that gardaí were "concerned" about the feuding situation in Finglas.

Drew Harris said there had been threats made by rival groups who are committing serious criminality and are "hell bent" on targeting each other.

He told reporters that additional resources and armed gardaí had been deployed to the area and said that the vast majority of people in Finglas reject the violence.

“Obviously, the recent murder was followed by very serious attacks and indeed arson attacks as well,” he said.

“Finglas [gardaí are] supported by the national units, including the armed support unit, but also investigative resources.

“So we have put a lot of effort into making sure that we can nip this so-called feud in the bud as quickly as possible.”

Last month James Whelan (29) was shot dead in the first murder linked to the dispute. Last weekend a firebomb attack was carried out on the home of an innocent female relative of Whelan.

Gardaí are investigating over 70 violent incidents linked to the feuding including arsons, assaults and drub intimidation.