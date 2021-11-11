A close associate of notorious drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’ is being treated in hospital after being found with extremely severe “unexplained” head injuries in Finglas shortly after 8pm tonight.

The incident unfolded in a green area of Mellowes Avenue in the north Dublin suburb when the 26-year-old was discovered on the ground with severe injuries.

A crime scene was sealed off tonight as officers conducted a major investigation while the victim is understood to be fighting for his life in an induced coma.

“His head injuries were so bad that people thought he had been shot and gardaí initially received a report stating this, but this does not now seem to be the case but it also cannot be ruled out,” a source said.

“No evidence of a shooting was discovered by gardaí at the scene who examined it as the victim was rushed away in an ambulance,” the source added.

Gardaí said last night that no firearm was recovered at the scene despite initial reports that a shotgun was found beside the severely injured man.

However, it is understood that it is “very possible” that associates of the injured man may have grabbed the apparent firearm and fled from the scene before gardaí arrived, according to sources.

But gardaí could not confirm this tonight and also could not say how they think the young man suffered the serious head injuries.

“Gardaí in Finglas are currently at scene of an incident that occurred on Mellowes Avenue, Finglas, this evening Thursday 11th November, 2021 shortly after 8pm,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“Gardaí were alerted to the incident and located a man (late 20s) with unexplained head injuries on Mellowes Avenue in a serious condition.”

“He has been removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing,” she added.

It is understood the injured man was previously the target of a botched assassination plot in early July when two criminals were involved in a horrific motorbike accident when they were on their way to carry out a gangland hit on him. A gun was found beside them after the collision.

The motorbike that the men aged in their late teens and early 20s were travelling on lost control in the Mellowes Park area of Finglas shortly at 11.20pm on Saturday, July 3.

Gardaí who rushed to the scene found the handgun near the motorbike while a car that was set on fire near the location of the accident is also being investigated as being linked to the same incident.

Sources say that the 26-year-old who was apparently attacked last night is known to gardaí and may have become embroiled in a number of bitter criminal disputes in the Finglas area in recent months.

Meanwhile, ‘Mr Flashy’ has rarely been seen around the Finglas area in recent months but last month it emerged that a gang of women stormed the home of his former partner and beat the woman with hammers, golf clubs and socks filled with snooker balls.

In July, tensions were high in the locality when a rival criminal mob stole a French Bulldog that gangster ‘Mr Flashy’ had just imported from the UK for a five-figure sum.