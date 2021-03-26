Motorist caught doing 122kph in 50 zone during National Slow Down Day

A motorist doing 122kpg in a 50kph zone was among nearly 900 found to be speeding on Friday, as Gardaí conducted a special operation for national “Slow Down” day.

The aim of the day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits, and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

During the first 12 hours of the day, GoSafe checked the speed of 137,824 vehicles and detected 878 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Some notable detections include a vehicle travelling at 122kph in a 50kph sn the R265 Porthall Road in Donegal, and another vehicle going at 95km/h in a 50km/h Zone on Cork Street in Dublin city centre.

National Slow Down Day began at 7am on Friday and ends at 7am on Saturday.

Irish Independent