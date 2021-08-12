Mother whose two sons were murdered says change in parole act is a victory but ‘bittersweet’ 

A mother whose two sons were murdered by her ex-husband said the new parole act is a victory but that it's also “bittersweet”.

On July 29, 2013, Kathleen Chada’s world was shattered when her husband Sanjeev murdered their sons Eoghan (10) and Ruairí (5).

Yesterday, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys announced a new Parole Act and the establishment of a new parole board.

As opposed to the Minister making the decision of what prisoners are granted parole this new board will decide.

As part of the Parole Act, prisoners handed down a life sentence must now serve 12 years before being considered for parole as opposed to the previous seven.

Ms Chada has been campaigning for years for those serving a life sentence to be considered for parole later in their sentence, as she said the process and worry is very harmful to victims.

"We have to take the victories where they fall so it is a victory,” she said on RTÉ Radio One.

"It’s a little bit bittersweet in the circumstances because of the nature of it and why I am as aware of it as I am but it is a victory.”

Ms Chada said it is “incredibly wrong” that her ex-husband would have been in a position to apply for parole this year after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014.

She added: “I completely accept he wouldn’t have been given parole after seven years but why then put me and my family through that whole process? Seven years is an insult.

“Parole is not just about a perpetrator leaving prison, there are other concessions that can be made as part of it. Like, they may be given days out for good behaviour.”

Ms Chada said it’s the first time she believes there’s been a real acknowledgment of how parole impacts victims, and that the Parole Act is a good way forward.

“It’s the first time that I’ve seen that there is a real acknowledgment of the fight of victims and families,” she added.

“I know the headline on the Parole Act is going from seven to 12 years but there’s a lot more in the act that acknowledges victims and families.

"We now have the opportunity to address the parole board directly and to give an oral statement and not just a written, so that means we get to meet them face to face and they don’t just see a file and they hear an impact of what was done to victims.”