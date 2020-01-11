Mother saves daughter from alleged sexual assault

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman who was viciously attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault her during a New Year’s Eve party last week was saved by her mother’s intervention.

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman who was viciously attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault her during a New Year’s Eve party last week was saved by her mother’s intervention.

The shocking incident happened at a house in Clane, Co Kildare, at 4am on New Year’s Day and is being investigated by Naas gardai.

The chief suspect in the case – a local man previously known to gardai – has been arrested and questioned and a file on the case will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the alleged incident, which is being investigated as sexual assault and assault causing serious harm to the woman.

It is alleged the incident started when the suspect, whose age is not being disclosed by gardai because of the nature of the crime, followed the woman into the bedroom of the house on an estate in the north Co Kildare town.

It has been claimed he threatened to rape the terrified woman before forcibly removing some of her clothes.

The woman’s 68-year-old mother is understood to have heard the altercation in the bedroom and entered the room, causing the suspect to flee.

Sources say the traumatised victim then followed the suspect and he brutally assaulted her by punching her in the face.

Gardai were called to the scene and the woman was taken to Naas General Hospital, where she was treated for a suspected broken nose and other facial injuries.

“This woman had a very traumatic ordeal but it could be even worse if it was not for the intervention of her mother,” a source told Independent.ie.

“The suspect in the case was not arrested until a number of days after the attack but gardai have now questioned him at length and a file will be prepared for the DPP.”

There was an increase in attempted sexual assaults and rapes nationwide over the Christmas and New Year period, traditionally a very busy time for these offences.

Herald