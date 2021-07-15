Mother of murdered Paul Quinn has ‘positive meeting’ with Garda Commissioner as she is hopeful for breakthrough in the case 

Stephen and Breege Quinn at their son Paul’s graveside. Photo by: Liam McBurney/PA

The mother of the murdered Paul Quinn said she had a “positive meeting” with the Garda Commissioner today and is hopeful for a breakthrough in the case 14 years after her son's brutal death.

The 21-year-old from Armagh was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in October 2007.

His family blames members of the IRA, but Sinn Féin has long denied republican involvement.

In a statement released today, Paul’s mother Breege Quinn wrote: “Today I met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to get an update on the investigation.

"It was a very positive meeting. He stated that the progress had been made following the Serious Case Review and that significant recommendations are being followed up.

"I’m hopeful that some of those recommendations lead to a breakthrough.

"I will continue to fight for justice for my son Paul.”

Paul’s family was given fresh hope at the beginning of this year as new DNA techniques are now being used to re-examine old exhibits in the investigation.

A dedicated scientist from Forensic Science Ireland is now working on the case, using the latest DNA technology.

Around 200 exhibits seized in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, are being re-examined for traces of DNA.

These include clothing from some of the suspects and a vehicle.

Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, gardaí say they plan to re-interview suspects and those who have made statements about the murder.

The PSNI is also set to examine items they have seized over the years.

The re-examination comes after a review by the ­Serious Crime Review Team was completed in late 2019.

Over the last 13 years, detectives have followed 1,900 lines of inquiry, made 20 arrests and taken over 700 statements.

Gardaí also believe the gang who abducted and killed Paul spent weeks planning the attack.

Supt Gary Walsh, who is running the new probe, said: “The answer to this appalling crime lies in the area and it’s never too late for people to do the decent thing and to tell us what they know.”