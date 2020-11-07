Mother and children of murder-suicide still not able to rest in their grave

When the lives of Clodagh Hawe and her three children were stolen, their family knew the heart-breaking grief would never leave them.

Yet someday they expected to try pick up the pieces because even the most unimaginable tragedy fails to stop the rest of the world from turning. What wasn’t anticipated was that more than four years later they would be consumed by legal battles and a system they say refuses to let Clodagh (39), Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) rest in peace.

To the outside world, the schoolteacher had a happy marriage, three wonderful children and a nice home in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Nobody could have predicted the brutal way her life would end on August 29, 2016. The initial reports told how she was killed by a great community man and respected vice principal of a local school.

It may never be known why Alan Hawe plotted a gruesome quadruple murder-suicide using an axe and two knives – but Clodagh’s mother Mary Coll and sister Jacqueline Connolly refuse to accept evidence at the inquests that the 40-year-old suffered from a depression that escalated into psychosis. They believe he was a calculated killer with dark secrets who knew the suffering he would cause.

The Coroner’s report was not designed to get at the ‘why’ and a garda review of how the case was handled has been ongoing for more than 18 months now.

The funerals took place amid a haze of media cameras, a dozen priests and hundreds of mourners. Hawe’s brother Enda did a prayer of the faithful while Jacqueline read a communion reflection that included the line: “The family chain is broken and nothing will ever be the same.”

As the murderer and his victims were lowered into their graves on a hillside not far from the family home, five doves were released from a brown basket. There was silence.

Undertaker Declan Finnegan planned proceedings to try ease the families’ burden, including the transfer of bodies to and from Drogheda Hospital for post-mortems. He required the help of three other funeral directors to form a five coffin cortege.

The Irish Independent understands the costs amounted to nearly €28,000, but the bulk of that bill is still unpaid.

In the meantime, there has been a serious falling out between the Coll and Hawe families.

After murdering Clodagh, Hawe transferred more than €2,000 from a joint account into one in his own name, meaning his relatives would be the sole financial beneficiaries. It’s not something the average person ever has to consider, but Irish law is built so that a killer, or an unsuspecting relative of their choosing, can profit from murder.

Clodagh’s family are deeply upset that the funeral bill hasn’t been paid to someone who helped them in their hour of need – but they are solid in their belief that the money should be taken from Alan Hawe’s estate. After more than four years, €10,500 was transferred to Lakelands Funeral Home in recent weeks, but there is no commitment that full bill will be settled.

“The payment of the funerals is just one incident from a long list of issues that should never have had arisen in the aftermath of such a heinous crime,” Ms Connolly told the Irish Independent.

Under the Succession Act 1965, Hawe’s father Stephen and mother Olive inherited his estate because his wife and children predeceased him. Stephen Hawe was made administrator of the estate in February of last year.

Documents relating to the case were only lodged with the Probate Office last month. Lawyers acting on behalf of the estate say the “only monies the estate had access to” were given to the undertaker and it is hoped a grant of probate “will issue in the coming months”.

But Ms Coll and Ms Connolly said the inability to resolve issues around the funeral shows how difficult the current legal system makes it to escape that nightmare week. “At every turn, we have had to fight for justice and for things to be done when they should be done without hesitation.”

While the funerals brought both families together, relations began to fray shortly afterwards. The Colls quickly realised they didn’t want Alan Hawe sharing a burial space with Clodagh.

However, as Clodagh’s next of kin, they had no right to have his body exhumed. In May 2017, the Hawe family hired a different undertaker to bring his remains to Glasnevin Cemetery for cremation.

That was supposed to mark the end of the funeral process and the Colls said at the time that Clodagh and her children could rest in peace. However, tensions between the families grew and the lack of payment for the undertaker became an issue.

“We have been catapulted into our unimaginable grief and this is exacerbated by the fact that four years on everything remains a battle. He murdered our family and surely there should be no dispute over the financial consequences of his actions. Both families should have been united in grief, but that hasn’t happened,” Ms Connolly said.

Along with her mother, she has initiated personal injury proceedings against Stephen Hawe in his capacity as the legal representative of his son’s estate. Mary Coll’s claim is understood to include damages for post-traumatic stress disorder. Separately, Alan Hawe’s mother, Olive, has also initiated personal injury proceedings against the estate for trauma. At this stage, the final value of the estate is unknown.

“Legal engagement was forced upon us at a time when we needed not to fight for what is just and right for Clodagh,” Ms Connolly said.

A solicitor for Hawe’s estate said diligent work has been done “to try and find resolution of issues between the families left behind”. “It would be a terrible shame if that difficult and patient work was to be undone.” While the row over the estate has taken place largely behind the scenes, Clodagh has also posthumously found herself at the centre of political debate.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan committed to reforms and while in opposition Fianna Fáil produced legislation which would stop perpetrators of homicide benefiting from their crime. That bill fell by the wayside along with the last Dáil.

The Department of Justice says new minister Helen McEntee is “most anxious to progress reform of legislation in this area”.

She has asked officials to review the current position with a view to bringing forward legislative proposals “at the earliest opportunity” but no timeline has been set.

In May 2019, Mr Flanagan also established a review of Familicide and Domestic Homicide, headed by the founding chair of Tusla Norah Gibbons. She was asked to study the provisions of supports to families in cases such as this. The scope was broad and included the role of the media. Both the Coll and Hawe families engaged with her work, but sadly Ms Gibbons died earlier this year without completing her report.

Legal representatives for Stephen Hawe said the compassion shown to their client by her was “singular”. “He committed no wrong, but was catapulted into the public spotlight by dint of being the father of Alan Hawe.”

The Department of Justice acknowledge the original 12-month deadline for the study has passed, but “the reality is that the topic of the study is complex and deeply sensitive”.

Responsibility for the study has been passed to solicitor Maura Butler who is expected to complete the work by the end of the year.

Since calling to her daughter’s home on a first day of the school year in August 2016, Mary Coll has tried to do what she believes would make Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan proud. Yet she and Jacqueline feel trapped in “a constant whirlwind of a battle”.

“What happened to them is cruel but to add everything else on top of that is unimaginable. We would like for our precious innocent family rest in peace,” Ms Connolly said.

Four murders broke the family chain and started an unbreakable chain of events that now largely goes unseen.