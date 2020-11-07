| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big Read

Mother and children of murder-suicide still not able to rest in their grave

Families at loggerheads as lawyers engage over killer father’s estate

Pic shows: Niall, Ryan, Liam and Clodagh Hawe on holiday Clodagh Hawe family interview exclusive See Conor Feehan Copy Expand

Close

Pic shows: Niall, Ryan, Liam and Clodagh Hawe on holiday Clodagh Hawe family interview exclusive See Conor Feehan Copy

Pic shows: Niall, Ryan, Liam and Clodagh Hawe on holiday Clodagh Hawe family interview exclusive See Conor Feehan Copy

Pic shows: Niall, Ryan, Liam and Clodagh Hawe on holiday Clodagh Hawe family interview exclusive See Conor Feehan Copy

Kevin Doyle Twitter Email

When the lives of Clodagh Hawe and her three children were stolen, their family knew the heart-breaking grief would never leave them.

Yet someday they expected to try pick up the pieces because even the most unimaginable tragedy fails to stop the rest of the world from turning. What wasn’t anticipated was that more than four years later they would be consumed by legal battles and a system they say refuses to let Clodagh (39), Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) rest in peace.

To the outside world, the schoolteacher had a happy marriage, three wonderful children and a nice home in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Nobody could have predicted the brutal way her life would end on August 29, 2016. The initial reports told how she was killed by a great community man and respected vice principal of a local school.

Privacy