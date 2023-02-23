| 1.5°C Dublin

More than a third of child sex offenders avoid jail as crimes hit an 11-year high in Northern Ireland

Garrett Hargan

Almost half of those convicted of child sex crimes in Northern Ireland were given community sentences or served less than a year in prison.

The number of convictions for sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland has reached an 11-year high, doubling from 59 in 2011 to 121 in 2021.

