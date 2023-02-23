More than a third of child sex offenders avoid jail as crimes hit an 11-year high in Northern Ireland

Almost half of those convicted of child sex crimes in Northern Ireland were given community sentences or served less than a year in prison.

The number of convictions for sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland has reached an 11-year high, doubling from 59 in 2011 to 121 in 2021.

However, 37pc (45) of those found guilty in 2021 were given a community sentence — which includes community service, community supervision, a curfew, or doing programmes to address offending behaviour.

Of 54 given prison sentences, more than half (28) served a year or less.

Where a custodial sentence was imposed, some of the term may have been spent on licence.

That is often half of the overall sentence, meaning someone given two years is released after a year.

Another nine sexual offenders served between one and two years, 10 were jailed for two to five years, and just seven spent over five years in prison.

There were 854 convictions for sexual offences against children between 2011 and 2021.

A third of those resulted in community sentences, and when combined with people who served less than a year in jail, that rises to almost half (46pc).

The information was obtained via a Freedom of Information request.

The NSPCC has voiced its concern.

The charity’s Natalie Whelehan said: “We believe that as a society we should be focusing our efforts on ensuring that child sexual abuse is prevented before it occurs.

“That is why we are calling on the Government to prioritise the development of an integrated, cross-departmental child sexual abuse strategy which focuses on prevention and involves health, police, education, community safety, children’s services, social services, housing and the wider community.”

The PSNI said no child should ever be subjected to this type of abuse.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch added: “However, it is a sad reality of society that there are children who are manipulated, sexually exploited and abused.

“We work hard to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation and abuse both in physical spaces and online.

“Alongside our partners and the wider public, we have been teaching people about the signs to spot of predatory behaviours and encouraging reporting.

“We have dedicated detectives who are committed to safeguarding children and take all reports incredibly seriously. Their goal is to bring child abusers before the courts and they are targeting those who are offending in our communities with operational tactics and technology that is making it difficult for them to hide.

“The figures show that more child sex abusers are being convicted than ever before and we want to see this number continue to increase as more victims have the confidence to report to us. If you are concerned that a child may be being abused in any way, please come forward to police by calling 101, or in an emergency 999.”

The Public Prosecution Service said: “In the PPS the prosecutors dealing with these cases are trained and experienced in engaging with victims of sexual abuse including young victims and adults who suffered abuse as children.

“We want to assure all victims of sexual offences that our prosecutors approach these cases with sensitivity, fairness and care.

“We work with police to ensure that victims are listened to and always treated with respect.

“The sentencing of cases is a matter for the judiciary and sentencing policy is the responsibility of the Department of Justice.”

The office of the Lady Chief Justice said any sentence imposed will depend on the specific circumstances in each case.