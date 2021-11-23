More than €400,000 in cash seized and three held as gardaí target organised crime

Gardaí seized more than €400,000 in cash and arrested three men during an operation targeting organised crime.

Yesterday evening, members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

During a search of the vehicles, €414,000 in cash was discovered and seized.

Three men, aged 38, 41 and 42 years, were arrested and are being held under section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“All three were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act, 2006,” gardaí said, with investigations ongoing.