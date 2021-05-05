More than 30 criminal complaints relating to mother and baby homes received since gardaí launched appeal

The site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home, Galway. Photo: PA Wire

More than 30 criminal complaints relating to mother and baby homes have been filed since an appeal was launched by gardaí six days ago.

Gardaí appealed to survivors of the homes to contact them if they wish to report crimes related to pregnancy or abuse in the institutions.

They are also appealing for anyone with information in relation to criminal conduct at the homes, which could assist an investigation, to come forward.

A confidential freephone number and a dedicated email address have been set up for anyone wishing to report crimes and anyone who does so will be contacted by gardaí within 48 hours.

As of the morning of May 4, a total of 33 reports have been received by gardaí via this email address and phone line.

This figure does not include reports that have been made in local garda stations, and this information is not yet available.

A dedicated team in An Garda Síochana was set up to review the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to determine whether it could form the basis of commencing criminal investigations.

However, in the statement released last Thursday, it said there has been insufficient detail to launch a criminal investigation.

“The report is anonymised and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As such, An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information about crimes at mother and baby homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible.”

The extensive report, published in January, revealed that 9,000 children died in the homes between 1922 and 1998 with the high infant mortality described as a "disquieting" feature.

Around 15pc of some 57,000 children who were in the 18 institutions investigated by the commission died during their time there.

It also described Ireland as "especially cold and harsh for women" and that those who gave birth outside of marriage were subject to "particularly harsh treatment".

An Garda Síochána is working alongside Tusla to assist victims of abuse from mother and baby homes.

Tusla is appealing to victims who may not want to contact gardaí to get onto its dedicated freephone helpline and they will be assisted by a social worker.

The child and family agency has appealed to anyone connected with the mother and baby homes who suffered abuse as a child and is concerned that a current child is at risk from the person that harmed them to make contact.

“If information regarding abuse is disclosed and the person who is alleged to have abused someone is still alive, the person will be advised that this will need to be investigated by Tusla and reported to An Garda Siochana,” a spokesperson for Tusla said.

"Protective actions will be taken to keep children safe, where necessary. If there is a suspicion of a crime it will be notified to An Garda Siochana.”

Tusla’s director of transformation and policy Cormac Quinlan said: “We recognise how difficult it is for someone to talk about an abusive experience but sharing experiences and information helps us to keep current children safe.

“We know from the numerous reports about historical child sexual abuse in Ireland that many perpetrators of abuse were involved in the abuse of multiple children over time.

"We are aware that some women may have concerns that they want to share but don’t want to make a complaint directly to An Garda Síochána.

"In these cases, we will listen, assist, advise, and act to keep children safe. We will also share reports of abuse with An Garda Síochána, as we are obliged to do.”

A dedicated freephone helpline has been set up by Tusla on 1800 805 665 and is available until May 14 from 10am to 4pm.

For those wishing to make a complaint to gardaí, a dedicated email address has been set up at MotherandBabyHomes@gardai.ie or a confidential 24/7 freephone service is available on 1800 555. Reports can also be made by calling into any Garda station.