More than 17 million 'illicit white' cigarettes seized in one week as revenue make another huge haul

Some 8.4 million 'illicit white' cigarettes were seized today, bringing the total uncovered this week by revenue to more than 17 million.

The cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port today as part of ongoing intelligence led operations by Revenue officers.

The smuggled cigarettes were concealed behind pallets of frozen chicken in a refrigerated shipping container that arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam.

The 'illicit white' cigarettes, branded 'RICHMOND', have an estimated value of over €4.1 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.51 million.

This comes after Revenue officers seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday.

In similar circumstances those smuggled cigarettes were found in a refrigerated shipping container and were disguised as frozen food, which came from a vessel travelling from Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

The 'illicit white' cigarettes were branded 'FEST' and have an estimated value of €4.4m.

This would mean a loss of €3.77m to the taxpayer.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295."

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors