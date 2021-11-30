Some of the drugs seized by Gardaí at locations in Dublin on Monday evening as part of a €1.3m haul. Photo: Gardaí.

Two men have been arrested after the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis as well as cocaine and mixing agent worth more than €1.3m during raids in Dublin city centre on Monday evening.

More than 66 kilos of cannabis, a smaller quantity of cocaine and mixing agent with an estimated street value of €1.3m were seized in the search operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF).

The operation, which saw searches of a West Dublin business premises and two residential properties in the city centre, was part of ongoing organised crime investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

Some €33,090 in cash along with two vehicles were also seized.

The two men, aged 35 and 36 years, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences, contrary to the provisions of section 15, Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda Stations.