MORE than €130,000 worth of drugs have been seized from a house by gardai.

MORE than €130,000 worth of drugs have been seized from a house by gardai.

More than €130,000 worth of drugs seized at Kildare house

Cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with an estimated street value of €130,000 was found during the search of a house in the Easton area of Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday.

A garda spokesman said: "No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and updates will follow."

Cocaine, Ecstasy and MDMA with an estimated street value of €130,000 was seized

Online Editors