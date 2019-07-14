-
More than €130,000 worth of drugs seized at Kildare house
MORE than €130,000 worth of drugs have been seized from a house by gardai.
Cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with an estimated street value of €130,000 was found during the search of a house in the Easton area of Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday.
A garda spokesman said: "No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and updates will follow."
