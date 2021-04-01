More searches underway after handguns found in ditch

Two firearms have been seized by gardaí after they were found in a ditch by a member of the public.

Gardaí at Watercourse Road in Cork received a call from a member of the public who said they had found two suspected handguns at Ballycollie Road in Whitescross.

Detective Gardaí attended the scene where they discovered a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol in a ditch.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and a search of the area is being conducted by the Divisional Search Team and the Southern Region Dog Unit.

Both of the suspected firearms are being sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

Online Editors