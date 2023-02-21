Money mule fraud gangs plant ‘educated and qualified’ spies in banks and tech firms

Specialist detectives are becoming increasingly concerned that organised cyber fraud gangs are infiltrating banks, other financial institutions and tech companies.

It is suspected that they are planting their associates in the businesses for the purpose of large-scale scams.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is conducting multiple investigations into a number of similar incidents that have happened in the past number of weeks.

Senior sources say that the fraud gangs are attempting to use people “who are educated, qualified and have no previous convictions” to gain employment in financial institutions.

Last week a woman was arrested by GNECB officers after a bank HR department became suspicious of a young woman’s identity while it carried out a virtual interview with her as she attempted to seek employment in the institution.

They reported her to gardaí in the Leinster region and the case was passed on to fraud squad detectives who then discovered that she was the girlfriend of a so-called “herder” who played a major money-laundering role in an operation for a fraud gang.

Herders are involved in the recruitment of money mules and are also involved in cashing out money for the gang from the bank accounts which the mules allow to be used by the gang.

Sources revealed that in the case of the interviewed woman, it emerged that she had allegedly forged her Leaving Cert results for her job application with the bank. Investigations later established that another woman who sat the virtual job interview was pretending to be the job applicant.

The woman at the centre of this alleged scam was released without charge after being questioned for a number of hours for alleged deception offences at a Leinster garda station. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

“This is one example of a number of different incidents which are causing serious concern at a high level. Vetting is a problem, it is often of little use,” a senior source said.

“If these people end up getting employed in these companies, then they have potential access to significant data, personal information of customers and the tradecraft being used by the institutions.

“There is now a significant concern that these organised fraud gangs will attempt to infiltrate An Garda Síochána in the same way – even if it is at the level of it being a garda staff member or young garda recruit.”

In the last few weeks, the GNECB identified the girlfriend of a money mule herder working in a call centre attached to one of the country’s most prominent banks. They also identified a woman who acted as a money mule for a fraud gang working in a key administration role in another bank.

Meanwhile, a person suspected to have been involved in a website used by international criminals to defraud €115m from people across the world, which was busted last November, has been identified as working for a major accountancy firm in Ireland.

Gardaí were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described by gardaí as an online fraud shop.

The bogus website allowed fraudsters to impersonate banks or other trusted agencies to carry out phishing scams.

A series of searches in Dublin, Louth and Meath on November 8 and 9 last resulted in six arrests during 17 searches.

Officers also seized 132 electronic devices and identified 64 suspect bank accounts.

Gardaí worked with British and Dutch law enforcement who managed to tap the website’s servers in the Netherlands to secretly listen to phone calls.

One of the main targets of gardaí in their part of this investigation was the accountancy firm employee based in Leinster.

And in recent weeks GNECB detectives arrested an individual who was working for a prestigious global tech company based in Ireland and who had access to potentially sensitive information.

“This individual would be one of the main targets of Operation SKEIN,” a senior source said.

Operation SKEIN has has led to more than 500 people across the country being arrested for fraud offences, including money mule crimes and even gangland offences.

The GNECB‘s long-running probe is ongoing investigation into international business email compromise (BEC), invoice re-direct and romance fraud being committed from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts in this jurisdiction.