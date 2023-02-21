| 9.8°C Dublin

Money mule fraud gangs plant ‘educated and qualified’ spies in banks and tech firms

Arrests have been made as part of the investigation into cyber fraud. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Arrests have been made as part of the investigation into cyber fraud. Photo: Getty Images

Ken Foy

Specialist detectives are becoming increasingly concerned that organised cyber fraud gangs are infiltrating banks, other financial institutions and tech companies.

It is suspected that they are planting their associates in the businesses for the purpose of large-scale scams.

