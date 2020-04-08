| 15.3°C Dublin

Moment suspect in Robbie Lawlor murder investigation is arrested

Police officers arrest a 36 y/o man and carry out searches in the Strathroy Park area of Ardoyne in north Belfast overnight for the murder of Robbie Lawlor on April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Close

Robin Schiller

THIS is the moment detectives investigating the killing of gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor raided a house close to the murder scene and arrested a suspect.

A 36-year-old man is being quizzed on suspicion of murder after the PSNI searched the property in Ardoyne overnight.

Our exclusive images show a large amount of evidence, including cleaning paraphernalia, being taken from the house by police officers wearing forensic clothing.