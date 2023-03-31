| 10°C Dublin

Moment Spanish police and gardai raid Costa Del Sol home in operation targeting Sligo crime boss

Young (37) pleaded guilty this month to directing a criminal organisation and is currently behind bars awaiting sentencing

Police raid a home in Spain. Photo: An Garda Siochana Expand
Spanish police and gardai conducted the raids. Photo: An Garda Siochana Expand
Officers from CAB were involved in the operation.Photo: An Garda Siochana Expand
Mob boss Barry Young Expand

Police raid a home in Spain. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Niall Donald and Ken Foy

This is the moment Spanish police and the gardai raided a home on the Costa Del Sol in an operation targeting a Sligo gang lead by crime boss Barry Young.

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau were also involved in the searches in Alicante which targeted the organised crime group.

