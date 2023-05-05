Moment Ger Dundon was caught as he is sentenced to 15 years in prison

Gangster Ger Dundon has been sentenced to 15 years in prison over a blackmail plot where he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head' if a £300,000 (€343k) ransom was not paid.

Judge John Dodds described Dundon, who appeared in court under the name Darren McClean, "as a committed career criminal” who acted in a vicious and cruel manner.

He told Dundon: “You lived a life of crime, you are a career criminal and prepared to use the threat of extreme violence….to carry out your goal.”

Moment Ger Dundon was caught with victim in the van

The judge recommend that he served at least half of that sentence before he can be considered for release on licence.

Details of Dundon’s lengthy list of previous criminal convictions were already outlined this morning at the court hearing.

It also emerged during the hearing how Dundon had pleaded guilty last August to possession of a 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition found near his house in Hackney.

Dundon has changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean and it was this name that he was referred to throughout the lengthy trial in which his close associate Cornelius Price was too ill to attend despite being charged and suspected of being main player in the plot.

Gang boss Price has since died from his illness.

Dundon was convicted by a jury of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one of conspiracy to falsely imprison as well as a firearms charge.

The life and crimes of Ger Dundon

The trial had heard that two brothers were blindfolded and warned they would have their brains splattered 'all over the road' while held at a caravan site at Smithy Fen, Cambridgeshire.

The pair, who cannot be named by order of the court were fed sleeping tablets, were made to wash with Dettol spray and forced to call their relatives trying to get the money for their release in July 2020, jurors heard.

It is unclear when Ger Dundon changed his name to Darren McClean but it is believed to have been after he left Ireland when he was released from PSNI custody after he was arrested in relation to the murder of gangland psychopath Robbie Lawlor.

The Limerick gangland figure who has a wide range of crime contacts throughout the UK is understood to have “hooked up” with his pal Cornelius Price (40) who was then based in the English town of Rochdale.

Price had fled his fortified compound in Gormanston, Co Meath, in the aftermath of the savage murder of tragic Drogheda teen Keane Mulready Woods in January, 2020.

Price was too ill to stand trial with his five alleged associates after he suffered a brain injury and was treated in a Welsh hospital.

Ger Dundon’s brothers Dessie, Wayne and John, are all serving life sentences for different Limerick murders while he was jailed for four years in October, 2018, after he helped hide an automatic pump-action sawn-off shotgun in an outside toilet of a house, and then fled from armed gardaí in a dangerous high-speed chase on February 26, 2017.

After his release from jail, Ger continued to be involved in serious organised criminality and he is a suspect in the murder of notorious gangster Robbie Lawlor in Belfast just three months before he got involved in the UK kidnap plot that he is now facing serious jail time for.

In December at Belfast High Court during a bail application for a man charged in connection with Lawlor’s murder, Ger Dundon was named as being part of a three-man hit team involved in the murder.

Levi Killeen, who was just 17 at the time of the murder, his uncle, Ger Dundon and a third man, Quincy Bramble were all named in court by barrister Joe Brolly.

The three were stopped by the PSNI in a car in the hours after the killing, they were questioned but let go without charge.

The prosecution in that case say that the PSNI has no evidence to link them to the killing but the defence argue that CCTV showing the three was in fact them stalking out their victim.

Referring to CCTV viewing records from that location, defence barrister Joe Brolly said the alleged assassination team [Ger Dundon, Levi Killeen and Quincy Bramble] went to the property on the evening of April 1.

Two of them [Ger Dundon and Quincy Bramble] approached the flat while an accomplice [Levi Killeen] who had never previously met their intended target kept his distance, according to Mr Brolly.

“Lawlor comes to the front door of his apartment, and (Levi Killeen) hangs back where he can’t be seen,” he submitted.

“That gave the gunman a look at Robbie Lawlor.”

Three days later he was shot dead outside a house at Etna Drive.

Advancing what he described as a “very, very good theory”, Mr Brolly claimed the three-man team was intercepted by police following the shooting but then released and allowed to leave Northern Ireland.

Levi Killeen is the son of Ger’s jailed brother John Dundon (40) while Quincy Bramble (33) also faced trial in the UK for the kidnap plot which Ger has been convicted of.

Bramble was cleared of two charges of conspiracy to falsely imprison and two of conspiracy to blackmail.

Both Dundon now known as Darren McClean and Bramble were also cleared of two charges of kidnap.

Also cleared of all charges was Drogheda feud gangster Mark Kavanagh (34) of Yellowbatter in Drogheda who is aligned with paralysed Drogheda mob boss Owen Maguire and Cornelius Price.

He denied two charges of conspiracy to falsely imprison, two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and two of conspiracy to kidnap the brothers between July 7 and 17 2020.

The jury had deliberated for just under 40 hours in total.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte, KC, had earlier told how the brothers were driven to a flat in Highbury Hill, near Arsenal football stadium, on 8 July 2020 in a hired BMW car.

One of the victims said they believed they were meeting someone to pay a debt of £7,500 they owed to a man called Warren Crossan, who was shot dead in Belfast in June 2020.

One of the brothers believed the debt had been passed to a man who called him from an unknown number.

“Some of the men in the flat were armed,” said Ms Whyte.

“McLean (Ger Dundon) was wearing jogging bottoms, a jacket and a facemask. The victim could see a handgun in McLean’s waistband.

“Inside the flat, McLean spoke to the victims. Then, without warning, four or five black men ‘stormed’ into the room. They were all armed with knives or bladed weapons.

“The victims were pushed to the floor and told not to move. Mobile phones and wallets were taken from them

“Between them they were carrying over £2,000 in cash. The car keys to the BMW were also taken.”

The victims' hands were bound with by parcel tape and they were led from the flat.

“They were then held against their will at different locations and blackmailed,” Ms Whyte said.

“During this time they were both held against their will. On occasion, they were threatened with weapons, bound and blindfolded.”

They were first held for a number of hours in a fenced or caged area in a disused warehouse, where they were warned not to touch anything or else they could be electrocuted.

They were told they owed Crossan £330,000.

At one point Dundon bundled one of the victims in the back of an old BMW and drove him to a remote location surrounded by trees.

In a recording of a call made to relatives of the victims, Dundon always described in court as McClean says: “If you f**k up I’m going to put their brains all over the road okay.

“If you f**k my people around I'm gonna shoot these two dudes in the head.”

Throughout the ordeal, one of the victims was afraid he would have his finger cut off.

In a prepared statement, Dundon denied kidnapping the men and said:

“I was made aware from him that he had been robbed at the beginning of July in London. I was contacted by a mutual friend and asked if I would be able to help them out.

“I was told to meet them at a flat in London. [One of the victims] knows this address. He informed me that he needed to get money urgently due to a drugs debt.

“I stayed with them for around four days in total. Neither of them were held against their will. No demands were ever made for money by myself.”