An attempted ATM theft led to a “mini explosion” being heard in Belfast, a local councillor has said.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he understands those responsible made off in the direction of the Ballysillan playing fields.

The PSNI has confirmed the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast is currently closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road as they deal with an “ongoing incident”.

It’s thought the road will be closed for a few hours.

Mr Pankhurst said on social media: “I’ve spoken with police regarding the ongoing incident at the Ballysillan Road which will remain closed for the next few hours at least.

“It is their understanding that there was an attempted ATM theft on the Ballysillan Road that resulted in a mini explosion.

“Those responsible then made off towards the Ballysillan playing fields.

"It happened around 1.30am this morning.”

Police are expected to carry out an investigation, Mr Pankhurst said.

Update regarding the ongoing Ballysillan Road incident. pic.twitter.com/BbYivr4wro — Cllr Dale Pankhurst 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Dale_Pankhurst) March 1, 2022

SDLP councillor Paul Mc Cusker said the closure is affecting traffic for school runs and people going to work and is “due to an explosion at an ATM machine”.

He said: “Police are currently examining the scene and advice is to avoid the area.”

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised by officers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There are also disruptions to public transport in the area.

#MET #11A #12C ❗ Ballysillan Road is closed between Oldpark Road and Bilston Road . ℹ️ Metro 11A will operate via Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park, Metro 12Cs will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road. — Translink (@Translink_NI) March 1, 2022



