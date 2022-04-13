Michael Conlan denies links to MTK Global & Daniel Kinahan despite listing as client of Kinahan-linked company

Michael Conlan said he has “no links” to MTK Global and hadn’t heard of Hoopoe Sports LLC - a company sanctioned by the US government - until yesterday, despite being listed as one of their clients and as an MTK Global boxer on their website.

A spokesperson for the Belfast boxer told Independent.ie that Mr Conlan had not heard of the company until Tuesday, when it was linked to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group during a briefing held by Gardaí, Europol, the UK’s National Crime Agency and US government and law enforcement officials.

Hoopoe Sports, a sports management company based in the UAE, was sanctioned as part of the US government’s measures, with the Department of the Treasury listing Ian Thomas Dixon as the person who owns or controls the company.

Dixon (32) was listed as one of seven individuals to be sanctioned, “for providing material assistance to, or acting on behalf of, Daniel Joseph Kinahan”.

The US government offered a $5m reward for key information leading to the Kinahan gang being dismantled at a media briefing in Dublin's City Hall yesterday.

The US Department of State is offering the reward for information "leading to the financial disruption" of the Kinahan transnational group, or the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

Mr Conlan’s spokesperson said: “Michael hadn't heard of Hoopoe Sports until yesterday and has no connection with them.

“Michael wasn't aware that he was on the MTK website or the Hoopoe Sports website until yesterday and is taking the necessary steps to get his inclusion removed”.

As of Wednesday evening, Conlan is still listed as a client on Hoopoe Sports’ website and as an MTK boxer on its website.

The spokesperson also said Conlan, along with his brother Jamie, set up their own boxing promotion and management company last year, and that Michael has “no links” to MTK Global.

“Him and Jamie set up their independent management and promotional company, Conlan Boxing in July 2021 and Michael is managed by Jamie through this.

“Michael’s promoter is Top Rank and he fights through Top Rank promoted shows,” the statement said.

Despite public praise for Daniel Kinahan in recent years, owner of Top Rank, Bob Arum, today declared he will not be doing business with Kinahan again due to the “determination of my government”.

“I can’t deal with him in the future because of the position of my government,” Mr Arum told Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

“Unless something obviously dramatically changes, which I can’t foresee, I will not do business with Kinahan based on these assertions by my government.

“I don’t believe that someone involved in the trafficking of drugs should be involved in promoting boxing or with my company,” Mr Arum said