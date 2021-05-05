Mercedes, Skoda and €10k seized by gardaí in Dublin and Kildare

A Mercedes and Skoda were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau this morning following a search operation in Dublin and Kildare.

Authorities seized a 191-reg Mercedes and a 211-reg Skoda Kodiaq, as well as €6,300 in cash and £3,385 in sterling (€3,924).

They also discovered €110,000 in a number of bank accounts and documentation in relation to the purchase of a number of properties.

It was part of a search operation targeting two organised crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationally.

The search was done with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Easter Region Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Region Detective Units, and the Customs Dog Unit.