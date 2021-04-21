Men in balaclavas threaten elderly man in overnight burglary

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in the Stradbally area of Co.Laois in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after midnight, two men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas forced their way into a house in the Crannagh area and threatened an elderly man living there.

The two men took a quantity of cash and personal property and later fled the scene on foot over nearby fields.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors