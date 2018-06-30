Men armed with hammer raid security van outside Aldi supermarket

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a security van was raided outside a supermarket in Co Meath.

Two men - one armed with a hammer - approached a security man at Aldi in Clonee at around 12.40pm yesterday.

The masked men grabbed the cash box and ran off towards Clonee Court.

It is believed they had a vehicle waiting there.

The raiders are described as being 5'6'' to 5'8'' in height and we wearing black scarves on their faces at the time.

A garda spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the Clonee area between 12pm and 1pm to contact them.

"We are particularly seeking dash cam footage from any vehicles that travelled in the area at that time. Any one with information should contact Ashbourne Garda Station 0n 01 8010600."

Online Editors