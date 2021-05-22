Memorial today for 89 Gardaí who have died in line of duty

Gardaí today remember the 89 members of An Garda Síochána who have lost their lives in the line of duty as part of Garda Memorial Day.

The Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys TD will address the annual ceremony at the Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle.

“I am greatly honoured to have been invited to speak on this solemn occasion when we remember the great sacrifice of those 89 members of An Garda Síochána who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” she said.

“Today we reflect on the Garda members who have provided an immense and valuable frontline service throughout the history of our State. Their dedication and loyalty has never faltered and the country owes a great debt of gratitude to all Gardaí, who currently or have previously served, for their contribution to keeping our communities safe.”

In her address, Minister Humphreys is set to give a special mention to Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who lost his life in June of last year.

“I know that many of us are thinking in particular today of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. I want to express my sincere and deepest condolences to his father Marty and all his family, friends, his community and his Garda family – his heartbroken colleagues,” she said.

“I know all those who loved Colm still grieve his passing.

"Colm Horkan served his country selflessly for 24 years. Throughout his time as a proud member of An Garda Síochána he remained committed to family, to community and to country. Colm lost his life doing a job that he loved. He represented the very best of An Garda Síochána and of Ireland.”

The annual ecumenical service of Garda Memorial Day is followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Garden, culminating in the reading of the Roll of Honour.