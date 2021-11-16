Three members of a suspected Munster based robbery gang remain in garda custody this evening after they were arrested following an armed shop robbery in Co Offaly yesterday morning.

The arrested men have addresses in Co Clare and Co Limerick and are believed to be members of a wider family- based crime organisation involved in burglaries and other similar crimes.

“They were a long way from their home patch when this robbery occurred and it is suspected that they travelled specifically to the area to carry out this planned operation,” a source said.

“It certainly was a terrifying experience for the staff who were targeted,” the source added.

Gardai continued to appeal for information about the crime today.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in Ferbane, Co. Offaly yesterday morning Monday 15th November, 2021,” a spokeswoman said.

“At approximately 6.40a.m. yesterday morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

“The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this armed robbery to come forward.

“Any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity on Main Street, Ferbane, Co. Offaly yesterday morning between 6.15a.m. and 7a.m. is asked to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

“Any person with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country,” the spokeswoman added.