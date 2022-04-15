Media blocked from questioning boxer Tyson Fury on Kinahan cartel ahead of Whyte Wembley bout

Questions directed to Tyson Fury about potential links to the alleged organised crime boss Daniel Kinahan were audibly blocked during a promotional event ahead of the boxer’s bout against Dillian Whyte.

The WBC heavyweight champ was speaking to members of the international press at a Zoom remote conference, with his media team preventing Fury from answering any questions on the subject.

Fury is due to take on Whyte at Wembley stadium on Saturday in a fight for the defence of his title, however it comes in the wake of US officials having announced sanctions against several top members of the Irish Kinahan organised crime group.

Among the seven individuals sanctioned by the US Treasury is Daniel Kinahan, who has previously worked as an advisor to Fury.

US authorities also offered a $5million reward for information on the Kinahan cartel gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

There has been no suggestion of wrongdoing by Fury, who had publicly praised Kinahan in June 2020 for negotiating a two-fight deal to meet then fellow world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the ring.

Daniel Kinahan himself has also always denied any wrongdoing.

During the press event, Fury said he wanted to “put on a special show” for fans.

“The support has been overwhelming,” he said from a training camp in Morecambe, also addressing a lack of publicity for the bout up to this point.

“This is a business, it’s not the ‘Tyson Fury Show’. This show sold out because of me and Tyson Fury. He fought Wilder, and none of those fights ever sold out. We are both in the fight, so some things need to be done correctly.

“I don’t dance to no one’s tune. We can dance together, but it can’t be one-way traffic.

“When these guys are trying to mug me off and treat me like it’s the Tyson Fury show, they needed to get things corrected. Once things were corrected... I’m a professional and here I am. I’m in good shape, and I’m ready to go.”