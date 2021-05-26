| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Media blackouts’: What they are and how requests have increased four-fold in recent years 

Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estste near Blanchardstown. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estste near Blanchardstown. Photo: Frank McGrath

Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estste near Blanchardstown. Photo: Frank McGrath

Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estste near Blanchardstown. Photo: Frank McGrath

Robin Schiller

The use of media blackouts for siege situations has increased four-fold in recent years.

Yesterday’s barricade incident in west Dublin saw the fifth such request made this year as specially trained gardaí negotiated with the gunman who shot two gardáí.

Most Watched

Privacy