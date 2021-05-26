‘Media blackouts’: What they are and how requests have increased four-fold in recent years 

The use of media blackouts for siege situations has increased four-fold in recent years.

Yesterday’s barricade incident in west Dublin saw the fifth such request made this year as specially trained gardaí negotiated with the gunman who shot two gardáí.

Media blackouts have been in used in Ireland for decades but a more formal approach was adopted after the 2000 Abbeylara siege in which John Carthy was shot dead.

His family’s request for a reporting ban during the 25-hour siege had been denied.

What followed was live media reporting of the incident prior to John Carthy being shot dead.

The procedure has now changed with an on-scene-commander deciding whether such a request is necessary.

If so, a request is made through the Garda Press Office and sent out to news outlets.

The notices contain minimal details, only including the location of the incident and asking that the live situation is not reported on until it concludes.

While gardaí don’t have the power to compel the press to agree with the censorship, the requests are assessed on a case by case basis by senior editors.

One investigator told Independent.ie: “After Abbeylara, and the recommendations of the Barr Tribunal, the way media blackout requests are made changed and the Garda Press Office now issue notifications quickly with updates.

“They are needed in specific cases to avoid exacerbating a situation where gardaí are already dealing with a delicate situation.

“Rolling coverage of a live incident may also give away garda tactical positions. These are all factors that can lead to tragic outcomes and need to be avoided.”

The number of media blackout requests by the Garda Press Office has increased significantly in recent years.

Last year, a total of eight such requests were made, including for the Kanturk murder suicide last October.

In comparison, there was a total of six media blackout requests made between 2016 and 2019.

So far this year there have been five made, in Waterford twice, Carlow, Letterkenny and yesterday’s incident in Clonsilla.

While news organisations respect media blackouts, the same protocols aren’t in place for social media.

Yesterday saw videos regularly being uploaded during various stages of the two-and-a-half-hour stand-off as gardaí dealt with the volatile and armed suspect.

Unsubstantiated rumours, including that there was a fatality, and identifying the wrong suspect, were also shared widely online while the media blackout was in place.

Chief Supt Finbarr Murphy, in charge of the DMR West Garda Division, said that the use of social media was out of the gardaí’s control.

Speaking at a midnight press conference after the stand-off was resolved, he said modern technology had made this aspect “very, very difficult.”

“It’s the world we live in, people can upload videos very quickly, and that is something we have to live with,” he said.

Chief Supt Murphy said he would not comment at this time on whether social media companies should be approached about such blackouts.

“What we want to do is thank the mainstream media who stood by the blackout and cooperated fully with it.

“The other end of it is out of our control.”