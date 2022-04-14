Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he hopes Ireland is heading down the road of "culture wars" amid fears of a "resurgence in homophobia". Photo: PA.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there’s a real worry that recent crimes against gay men represent a “resurgence in homophobia” and believes more gardaí are needed on the streets to protect people at night.

Mr Varadkar said the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland are really worried about the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo and that he hopes its not the beginning of the “culture wars” seen recently in the US.

The Tánaiste, who is gay, said he believed gardaí will have to do more to protect people on streets and said that people “don’t feel they’re seeing more gardaí on the streets” despite the force being at its highest staffing level ever.

“This is really gruesome stuff. The people of Sligo are shocked and I know the LGBTQ+ community is really worried about what this represents,” he said on Newstalk Radio.

“It is kind of scary. Ireland is a welcoming country for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in the main. It’s a safe country in which to be a gay person but I think a lot of us had hoped we’d seen these kind of attacks behind us.

“I don’t know whether or not it represents a resurgence in homophobia. There’s a worry that it might - you’ll remember the incidents of the burning of the Pride flags last year - there have been a number of assaults and now these murders, too.”

The Tánaiste speculated the recent spate of apparent hate-related attacks may be due to a “snap-back of violence” as more people are out and about, but also questioned whether they were the result of “a backlash against the progress we’ve made as a country”.

“Perhaps it’s because we’re in a different phase of the pandemic and people are out and about more, maybe there’s a ‘snap-back’ in violence, if you will,” he said.

“Maybe it’s a backlash against the progress we’ve made as a country, we’ve seen that in other countries, too. America progressed along a socially liberal route for many decades and then there was kind of a snap-back and things got nasty again and they got involved in culture wars. I really hope that’s not where we are heading.”

The Tánaiste said he believes there is more the Gardaí will have to do to protect people out at night and said he’s spoken to Justice minister Helen McEntee on this issue.

“There’s a number of things we can do. One is a more visible and clear Garda presence on our streets, particularly in Dublin, but also in our other cities and towns. We’ve more Gardaí than ever before and the Garda budget is bigger than ever but I don’t think people feel that they’re seeing more Gardaí on the streets, particularly when they’re busy and in the evening when there can be public order issues,” he said.

“I think that needs to be done and I think the Minister for Justice will be calling on the Garda Commissioner to do that, as well.

“On the Government side, we’re going to strengthen our hate crime legislation. We want to strengthen it so that if someone commits a crime…motivated by hate, they can get a stiffer sentence. We need to redouble the things we’re doing in schools and communities to encourage and teach people to be more accepting of diversity and more understanding that people have their own course in life.”

Gardaí are probing whether the murder of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee have a connection to online dating apps and while Mr Varadkar said anonymity can be dangerous online, he also argued that it serves some people in the LGBTQ+ community well in some instances.

“There’s a wider issue around regulating anonymity online. People can use Twitter, dating apps and various internet functions to conceal their identity online. Sometimes people want their anonymity protected for good reasons. There’s still a lot of gay people not out - haven’t told their friends and family, don’t want to - and you wouldn’t want to take away their anonymity either. These are complex issues,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Taking away people’s anonymity isn’t always a good thing and there’s a lot we need to take into account there. We need to be sure we don’t pass a law with good intentions but has some unintended negative ones.”