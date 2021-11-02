Close

The scene on Abbott Drive in Newtownards near Belfast, after a bus was hijacked and set alight in an attack politicians have linked to loyalist opposition to Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: David Young/PA Expand

Allison Morris and Allan Preston

Masked gunmen who ordered a terrified bus driver out of his vehicle in Newtownards claimed they were from the “Protestant Action Force”.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the two masked loyalists who hijacked the bus also told the driver it was the start of a campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The PSNI said it was stepping up patrols in the Co Down town after the 7a Ulsterbus serving Bowtown estate was hijacked and petrol bombed on Monday morning, destroying the vehicle. The driver, who at first thought he was being robbed, managed to get off the bus unharmed but has been left “badly shaken”.

