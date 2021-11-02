Masked gunmen who ordered a terrified bus driver out of his vehicle in Newtownards claimed they were from the “Protestant Action Force”.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the two masked loyalists who hijacked the bus also told the driver it was the start of a campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The PSNI said it was stepping up patrols in the Co Down town after the 7a Ulsterbus serving Bowtown estate was hijacked and petrol bombed on Monday morning, destroying the vehicle. The driver, who at first thought he was being robbed, managed to get off the bus unharmed but has been left “badly shaken”.

The Protestant Action Force was a cover name used by loyalists, mainly the UVF, to avoid directly claiming responsibility for killings during the Troubles. It is believed to have been used to claim the murders of at least 41 Catholics.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the “thuggery and terrorism” behind the incident.

Loyalists claimed the hijacking was done to coincide with a deadline set by the DUP to resolve issues around the NI Protocol. A loyalist source said a banner saying ‘Peace or the Protocol’, which was displayed at a protest in Newtownards earlier this year, should be taken literally.

“Unless the protocol goes, a few burning buses will be the tip of the iceberg,” they said.

The source added that while the main paramilitary groups did not sanction the attack, they would also not stop “young loyalists from taking violent action as in our view politics hasn’t succeeded”.

The PSNI appealed for information about the attack, which happened at 6.30am in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards.

Chief Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “Our investigation into this appalling incident is in its early stages and I would urge anyone with information to contact police.”

Alongside the criminal investigation, he said police would be stepping up the visible neighbourhood policing presence in the coming days.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway added: “We are very disappointed by this intimidating attack on our member of staff and public transport services in the area. We utterly condemn this behaviour and will be working closely with the PSNI to investigate this incident.

“There were no passengers on board when this disgraceful attack occurred; however our driver is badly shaken and is currently being supported by colleagues.”

Mr Donaldson said: “There was never any justification for people with guns on our streets and damaging property — there never will be. Thuggery and terrorism will do nothing to remove the NI Protocol. Political action has secured progress and must be allowed to continue. Violence has no place in this.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon called the attack “disgraceful”.

“Our transport workers are frontline public workers who provide a critical community service, those who seek to instil fear into the lives of ordinary people are criminals and nothing else,” she said. “My thoughts are with the bus driver who was subject to this attack. All bus drivers deserve to feel safe as they go about their job.”

She said the public servants were “a fundamental part of our society” who worked hard to transport health workers to hospitals and children to school.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie called the incident “utterly disgraceful” and said the “stupid actions of thugs and criminals” was simply hurting their own community. His party colleague, Strangford MLA Mike Nesbitt, said there was “absolutely no justification” for the hijacking and destruction of the bus.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called the attack “reckless and despicable” and urged unionist leaders to cease using “provocative language” around the NI Protocol.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this criminality and violence,” he said.

“We need to see clear condemnation from unionist leaders on this reckless and dangerous violence.” Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland, called it “utterly reprehensible” and said her thoughts were with the driver after the “indefensible” attack.

In September, Mr Donaldson said he would pull his DUP ministers out of Stormont “within weeks” should changes not be made to the protocol.

He later suggested a deadline of the end of October.

Last week he said that he was still prepared to collapse the institutions.