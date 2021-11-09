Marlo Hyland murder suspect John Mangan arrested one month after escape from open prison

Gardaí have located and arrested double murder suspect John Mangan after he escaped from prison last month.

Mangan (53), from Whitestown Green in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, fled Loughan House open prison in Co Cavan in October.

The double-murder suspect was located and arrested in Dublin today over a month since the Sunday World revealed that he absconded from the facility.

It is now understood that he will be returned to a closed prison.

An investigation into his escape is also underway.

Mangan was previously named in court as being involved in the murders of Martin 'Marlo' Hyland and innocent plumber Anthony Campbell.

He had been moved to Loughan House to serve out the final four years of a 14-year sentence after being caught with €300,000 worth of cannabis in 2009.

He also received a ten-year sentence for having a loaded pistol stuffed into his trousers in 2007.

Mangan had been placed in the open jail after he was deemed to be low risk of absconding ahead of his scheduled release in January 2024.

It was previously revealed that the man whose family was under threat from Mangan emailed the Irish Prison Service, sparking the search of the convicted drug dealer's cell that led to the discovery of the burner phone.

In his email, he wrote: "My family are being harassed by a prisoner at Loughan House in Cavan.

"I do not want to give my address as I have already had strange vehicles pass by my home since this has began but I live in north Dublin. Over the past week I have received unwanted calls and texts from John Mangan in relation to my son. They were first from an 089 number and continued with private number calls when I blocked his number.

"Mr Mangan is under the belief my son owes him money which is not the case.

"We have not been to An Garda Siochana because we do not want to make statements and have our lives ruined."

"But I cannot deal with this mental torture a minute longer. The fact that you allow prisoners phones with internet access is beyond belief.

"I have attached the screenshots of the texts and calls from this man. I cannot attach the blocked number calls as I cannot show they are all from.

"We want and need this dealt with. Our family is being ruined by this man.

"You cannot let it continue."

In the hours after receiving the email, the Irish Prison Service Operations Unit ordered a search of Mangan's room during which the burner phone was recovered.

It's understood the number on the burner phone matched that on the threatening messages attached to the man's email.

The Irish Prison Service Operations Unit emailed a response to the man's email on Tuesday.

This email read: "Thanks for your email below. We started investigating your allegations about Mr Mangan contacting you via a mobile phone.

"Unfortunately, Mr Mangan absconded from Loughan House last night. The gardai in ******* Garda Station have been informed.

"If you have concerns for your safety or your family, I recommend that you contact your local garda station.

"I will notify you again once Mr Mangan is located and returned to custody. If you wish, you can ring me at the number below."

It was suspected that Mangan was hiding out in north Dublin and is being aided by criminal accomplices.