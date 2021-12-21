Mannok directors still subject of threats, says Kevin Lunney colleague

A close friend of Kevin Lunney has said that he and his fellow directors at the company formally known as Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) still have credible threats of violence against them.

John McCartin is the non-executive director of Mannok and he said that he and his fellow directors have been warned by both the PSNI and the Gardaí that there are still death threats against them.

Three men yesterday received lengthy prison sentences at the Special Criminal Court for abducting Mr Lunney from near his home in Fermanagh and driving him over the border to Co Cavan, where he was tortured.

Mr McCartin said he is comforted by the fact that the Gardaí have their “finger on the pulse”.

“Yes, that does happen on occasions, and while I suppose that news might sound disconcerting there’s a certain level of comfort for us in that we know that they have their finger on the pulse. We know that they’re actively monitoring the situation and looking after our wellbeing,” Mr McCartin said.

“We try to live as normal a life as we possibly can, we have our families, and we have our jobs and our social circles to move in, but you certainly do have to at all times to be cognizant of the need to change patterns that might become recognisable.

“You have to be cognizant of the people around you, but we are determined to live normal lives,” he told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

Mr McCartin said he is still convinced that there is one person behind all of this.

“Yes but I don’t want to speculate as to the identity of any entity that may or may not have procured and organised and resourced these acts of violence because I don’t want to prejudice any investigations or prosecutions that might be coming down the line,” he said.

“Given the intensity of the investigation the Gardaí did, there has to be cause of concern for anybody who feels that they’re responsible for all of this and certainly the flag is up now this will lead you nowhere but to jail.

“We’re not out for vengeance what we want is to be able to go about our business, to look after the responsibilities we have to the workforce and to the businesses. We want to be able to do all that safely.”

Three men were jailed yesterday for the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney.

Alan O’Brien, Darren Redmond and a man identified only as YZ, had sentences handed down for their roles in the brutal 2019 attack on the Quinn executive.

YZ, who inflicted most of Mr Lunney's serious injuries, was jailed for 30 years, O’Brien was given 25 years and Redmond got 15 years in jail, for falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.

Redmond was given an 18-year sentence but three years were suspended.

Mr McCartin said he is “very happy” living in his community and in the company of his neighbours.

“We live in a very peaceful law-abiding part of the world, it’s a very respectful community where everybody knows everybody. So, I’m very comfortable in the company of my neighbours as we all are because we live among our friends and a very small number of people have involved themselves in a criminal campaign against us,” he said.

Mr McCartin added that Mr Lunney wants to work for the “betterment” of his community.

“I don’t speak for Kevin but his ability to put this behind him and keep his focus on working for his community and for his businesses is just remarkable. Kevin, I’m sure, and his family will be relieved to have put this chapter behind them and be able to do what he wants to do which is to work for the betterment of his community and the businesses he is involved in,” he said.