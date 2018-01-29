GARDAÍ are hunting a lone raider after an attempted robbery at a Cork post office.

Manhunt underway for armed intruder who fled post office after challenge from staff

A man entered Grenagh post office outside Cork city before 10am today and demanded cash.

The masked man was armed with a large screwdriver which he brandished as a weapon in a bid to frighten staff. However, the man was challenged by post office staff and apparently panicked.

Post office personnel had become suspicious after seeing the man outside the store. The man fled the scene on foot but accidentally dropped the screwdriver as he ran.

It is believed the man then escaped the scene in a waiting vehicle. Gardaí were at the post office within minutes and a manhunt is now underway for the raider.

Armed members of the Regional Support Unit (RSU) were also deployed to support Gardaí amid fears the raider may also have been carrying a firearm. The screwdriver was recovered and is now undergoing forensic tests to help identify the lone raider.

CCTV security camera footage from the outlet is also being examined.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Grenagh area to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station or via the garda helpline.

Detectives believe the raider may have local knowledge or may have visited the post office over recent days to prepare for the raid. No cash was taken and no one was injured during the attempted robbery.

Online Editors