A MANHUNT is continuing for a man who was caught with a cache of firearms following a garda pursuit.

Manhunt continues for low-level criminal after five firearms seized by gardaí

The arsenal, including a sub-machine gun and four handguns, was seized in Coolock after a garda chase.

The low-level criminal fled after discarding the bag of firearms. Gardai have established that he is linked to a gangland serial killer and the two criminals have been spotted together in recent weeks.

Shortly before 4pm yesterday, gardai conducting a routine patrol signalled for a vehicle to stop on the Greencastle Road. However, the car sped away, which resulted in gardai taking up pursuit of the vehicle.

After a chase the car crashed on the Priorswood Road, and the driver fled the area. He was pursued through Ferrycarrig Park, where he discarded a bag before managing to escape. A subsequent search of the bag led to five firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition being recovered.

The vehicle believed to be linked to the investigation has been seized, while the firearms have been removed to the ballistic section at garda HQ for forensic examination. Gardai later raided a house in the area. A citywide trawl for the man is continuing today.

Online Editors