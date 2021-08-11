Man arrested after discovery of cannabis grow house in Co Roscommon

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of over €56,000 worth of cannabis in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

Two searches were carried out by gardai attached to the Castlerea District and members from the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardai discovered a grow house, with 30 cannabis plants at the property.

The value of the plants found is estimated to be €24,000. Drug paraphernalia was also seized during this property.

In a follow-up search, cannabis herb with a street value of €32,050 was seized and one man was arrested at the scene.

The searches led to the seizure of cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a combined value of €56,050.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to Castlerea Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.