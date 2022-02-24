Man who was shot in row over dog on Tallaght farmland dies in hospital

Keith Conlon (36) also known as Keith Greene from Kiltalown Park, in Tallaght was never expected to survive the injuries which he suffered on Tuesday.

A father-of-four who was shot multiple times in a farmland row over a dog died in hospital today after the life support machine that was keeping him alive was switched off.

In many moving social media posts in tribute to the dog breeder, one woman said today that he “was robbed from us.”

A well known legal professional who is the only suspect in the case remains in custody at Tallaght Garda Station where he is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The 53-year-old suspect had his period of detention extended this afternoon by a district court and a decision whether to release or charge him must be made by tomorrow.

Gardai could not confirm this evening whether the investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Mr Conlon was shot at least three times in the incident which happened in a field in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght including once in the head.

Senior sources say that the main issue which investigators must decide is whether the legal professional acted in self-defence when he allegedly shot Mr Conlon a number of times including in the head and upper body after allegedly shooting dead his lurcher dog.

At least five people were present when the shooting happened and gardai have taken statements from a number of witnesses.

The Criminal Law (Defence and the Dwelling) Act 2011 may be considered in this case and this allows homeowners to use reasonable force to defend themselves against intruders.

Among the many tributes that have been posted online was one from a woman who said: “Still can’t believe this has happened” as she expressed her sympathy to his heartbroken partner and children.

Another woman said that: “I just can’t get my head around it.”

Officers are working on the theory Mr Conlon, along with two other men, were in fields in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght when “an issue arose over a dog running free”, according to a senior source.

The dog was allegedly shot dead by the legal professional and officers recovered the body of the animal on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are working on the theory that “a follow-up interaction,” that happened after a verbal altercation between the legal professional and Mr Conlon, resulted in him being shot in the head and in the upper body.

A legally held handgun was used in the shooting and this weapon has been recovered by gardaí.

After the incident, emergency services were notified and the 53-year-old was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

In a statement released this evening, gardaí said they continue to investigate the circumstances of a shooting incident at Hazelgrove Farm, Tallaght on Tuesday, 22nd February, 2022.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in the course of the incident and was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital, this afternoon, Thursday, 24th February 2022.

Arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist