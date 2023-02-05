| 4.7°C Dublin

Man who trashed Airbnb by putting holes in walls, smashing TV and assaulting owner avoids jail

The accused had dug multiple holes in the walls, upturned furniture and smashed the TV during the rampage.

Paul Higgins

A man who was high on drink and drugs when he trashed an Airbnb and assaulted the owners has narrowly escaped going to prison.

Sentencing Kyle Robertson at Antrim Crown Court last Thursday, Judge Alistair Devlin warned him the combination order of two years probation and 80 hours community service was a “direct alternative” to sending the 21-year-old to jail.

