| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man who threatened to cut off ex’s head and ‘throw it to the police’ jailed for six years

Stephen Moore was given an indeterminate sentence Expand

Close

Stephen Moore was given an indeterminate sentence

Stephen Moore was given an indeterminate sentence

Stephen Moore was given an indeterminate sentence

Paul Higgins

A man who threatened to decapitate his ex-girlfriend in front of their two young daughters and “throw her head” to the police has been jailed for a minimum of six years.

Stephen Moore was handed an indeterminate prison sentence because is so dangerous, especially to women.

Most Watched

Privacy