Man who threatened to cut off ex’s head and ‘throw it to the police’ jailed for six years

A man who threatened to decapitate his ex-girlfriend in front of their two young daughters and “throw her head” to the police has been jailed for a minimum of six years.

Stephen Moore was handed an indeterminate prison sentence because is so dangerous, especially to women.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner and their children.

Judge Roseanne McCormick said she hoped that with the 39-year-old behind bars, his victim could begin “the process of trying to put this behind her”.

Police officers who worked on the case also spoke out after sentencing.

“Moore’s violent, volatile behaviour has caused severe emotional distress that I have no doubt will be long-lasting.

"His sentencing reflects the severity of his actions,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan.

“This type of dangerous behaviour towards anyone in our community will not be tolerated, and tackling it remains one of the PSNI’s top priorities.”

The seriousness of the case is reflected in the fact that Moore is one of only a handful of people to have been given an indeterminate custodial sentence since they were introduced in 2008.

It will ultimately be up to the Parole Commissioners to decide if he should be released, and under what conditions.

Moore, whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry, pleaded guilty to a litany of offences arising from the events that took place in the early hours of July 17 last year.

They included aggravated burglary with intent to inflict GBH, false imprisonment, making a threat to kill, possessing a weapon, assault, robbery and hijacking.

Moore had only been freed from prison two days before the incident and was on bail and probation for other offences.

Details of the attack on his former partner were outlined at his sentencing hearing in Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

Moore took a taxi to her home but things turned nasty on arrival, with the defendant producing a seven-inch knife and telling the driver: “I need the car. I’m going to go in and do her in and then I’m going to take the car and do myself in.”

Inside the house, his terrified ex called the cops and barricaded herself and their two daughters in a bedroom.

But Moore managed to smash his way in and punched his victim several times in the face and head.

The court was told he also made “numerous threats to kill and decapitate her, and said he would livestream it”.

At one stage, he ordered his victim “to put the children out of the room so he could kill her”.

A prosecution lawyer told the court: “All this was said and done in front of her two children, aged five years and four years.

“Moore told his children that he was going to kill himself and that their mother was to blame.”

When police arrived at the scene, the defendant had barricaded himself, his ex and their children in a room.

He was recorded saying he was going to “decapitate her and throw her head to police”.

“He also stated that he wanted police to shoot him,” the court was told.

Officers negotiated with Moore for two hours but then, after hearing “hysterical screaming”, forced their way in, disarmed him and took him into custody. During questioning, he was aggressive, telling an officer to “f*** away off, you b***bag”.

He also said: “Whenever I get out, I am going to do it again.”

Probation services assessed Moore as a dangerous criminal likely to cause serious harm by committing further violent offences.

A few weeks ago, he was sentenced for repeatedly stamping on the head of alleged child killer Darren Armstrong in a frenzied prison attack.

On Friday, a raft of other aggravating factors were listed, including the fact that this is the second ex-partner he has offended against.

“It is difficult to imagine a more serious example than a defendant armed with a knife repeatedly promising to kill his victim while locked in a room with them,” a prosecution lawyer told the court.

“Further, he has shown no remorse and in fact repeated threats to kill the victim once he is released.”

A defence lawyer said Moore “does apologise” and had “both regret and remorse”.

The court was told he is studying criminology in prison and intends to take it to degree level.

Judge McCormick said while she was pleased to hear Moore was engaging with mental health support services, nothing could take away from the fact that he is a dangerous offender.