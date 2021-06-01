A nightclub worker who murdered an Irish charity worker in his apartment in South Africa has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

Mitspa Oyoka (27) turned on father-of-four John Curran (63) claiming the former Dublin school principal had made sexual advances.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town heard Oyoka stabbed Curran 26 times and beat him with a frying pan.

Oyoka left him dead in his flat and stole his mobile phone.

The court heard that the two men met at The Fantasy Lounge in Goodwood, Cape Town, where Curran was a member and Oyoka was a cleaner.

Oyoka claimed he was invited back to Curran’s flat to discuss a job offer and was invited past security guards and inside the secure complex.

Married father-of-four Curran had just finished a two-year contract as Director of Education for Mellon Educate – a charity run by philanthropist Niall Mellon.

He was taking a two month break before returning to his family in Dublin for Christmas when he met Oyoka at the club.

In a statement read to the court Oyoka tells his version of the crime in which he admits murder, theft, fraud and being an illegal immigrant in South Africa.

His statement read: “I became acquainted with the deceased John Curran and was invited to his apartment suite and on arrival we had some drinks.

“The deceased then made advances of a sexual nature which I rejected.

“I went to the toilet to relieve myself and the deceased followed. I turned around and saw the deceased behind me wanting to enter the toilet.

“I became annoyed as It seemed he was not going to stop with the advances and pushed the deceased away back into the kitchen.

“I grabbed a knife and stabbed him multiple times on the body and he fell to the ground and was struggling to breath so I hit him over the head with a frying pan.

“The deceased then just lay their motion less. I admit I was in no danger and could have left the apartment at any time after I pushed him away from me.

“I admit my actions were unlawful and that when I stabbed him foresaw my actions could result in the death of the deceased yet still continued,” he said.

Mr Curran’s body was found in the apartment at the base of Table Mountain by his cleaner the next day on November 7, 2018.

Oyoka also admitted theft in stealing Curran’s Samsung S9 mobile phone and fraud by selling it to Cash Crusaders as his own for £250.

He also admitted being an illegal immigrant and was sentenced to 18 years for murder, three year for theft, three years for fraud and one year for being illegal.

Oyoka was caught after CCTV images from the lift he took up to Curran’s apartment and back down again were circulated and he was recognised.

He was arrested several weeks later by Warrant Officer Shaun Bardieu.

The judge ordered that all sentences would run concurrently and Oyoka was taken away to begin his sentence in one of South Africa’s hell hole jail.

He was taken to Pollsmoor prison.

Oyoka was facing the statutory murder sentence of 25 years but having already having served two and a half years it was agreed to offer a plea bargain.

Curran worked for Mellon Educate which Is a Cape Town charity with over 25,000 volunteers which has built houses for 120,000 in the poor townships.

It has also built countless schools to educate over 10,000 children in poverty.