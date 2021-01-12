Man who discovered body of teenager a year ago is victim of savage knife attack

A 39-year-old man who discovered the dismembered remains of a teenager in a sports bag in Darndale almost exactly a year ago has been the victim of a savage knife attack.

The father-of-two was stabbed multiple times in the shocking incident which unfolded at Moatview Gardens in Priorswood on the capital’s northside on Sunday night.

A garda spokesman said the man “received serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital” after he was attacked in the front garden of his home at 10.30pm.

He received a number of knife wounds to his arms and chest by the attacker who fled on foot after smashing a window of the man’s home.

There have been no arrests in the case which is being investigated by Coolock gardaí.

Local sources say one theory being investigated is that the Dublin man may have been targeted because one of his associates was allegedly involved in a social media row that has caused tensions in the locality.

Read More

Sources say that it also cannot be ruled out that associates of slain gangster Robbie Lawlor may have targeted the victim.

Lawlor, who was shot dead in Belfast in April, was the chief suspect for last January’s savage murder and dismemberment of the teenager who cannot be currently named for legal reasons.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident in October when the stabbed man was threatened with a gun at his home but no-one was injured on that occasion.

It is understood the man is not co-operating with the garda investigation into the knife attack which led to his home being sealed off on Monday as officers conducted a forensic examination of the scene at Moatview Gardens.

In an interview with the Sunday World last February, after he discovered the body of the teenager, the 39-year-old expressed concerns for his safety and refused to give gardaí a statement even though he provided them with a DNA sample

“I was in two minds about coming and doing this interview but I’m afraid if I don’t I’ll be dragged into a van and broke up by these people,” he said.

“I need them to know I didn’t see the car the bag was thrown from.”

He told the Sunday World that his ordeal began shortly after 10pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 when he was drawn outside his home in Moatview by the sound of sirens coming from a garda chase in the area.

“I walked out to see what all the commotion was about and I noticed the bag.

“It looked fairly new and it was just sitting on the wall.

“It was a long sports bag – I didn’t notice a brand on it. My first thought was that it was after being thrown out of a car and left there because of the police being in the area.”

He continued: “There were three things I thought it might have been. I thought, maybe someone had forgotten their gym gear; that it was stolen goods or it was drugs. And there was drugs found out there not so long ago so it wouldn’t have been too far of a leap.

“I picked it up and I went into the house with it. The bag was heavy. I thought there’s something important in this. We opened it up — me and another person in the house — after we brought it out to the front room.”

The man continued that he went into a panic when he realised what he had brought into his home.

“When I realised what we had in the house I ran back out with it and put it back where it came from. By then all the neighbours came out because we were screaming ‘there are body parts in the bag’ — and one of the neighbours rang the gardaí,” he said.

The man said he didn’t know at the time that gardaí had been on high alert after receiving intelligence a 17-year-old youth had been abducted and murdered.

The man said he didn’t know if he would ever get over the shock of seeing the teenager’s remains.

Read More

Online Editors