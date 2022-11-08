A man who died following a stabbing at a flat in Ballyfermot in Dublin early this morning has been named locally as David Ennis.

The 36-year-old, who was originally from the northside of the city, died after an incident at a flat at Claddagh Court, a gated community mainly occupied by elderly people.

Gardaí were alerted to the gated community for elderly people at around 2.30am this morning and when they arrived they discovered Mr Ennis unresponsive.

Mr Ennis, who had been staying with a tenant at the facility, was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the killing is now under way.

Shortly after the discovery was made, a woman, aged in her late 40s and well-known to the deceased, was arrested and brought to Clondalkin garda station.

She remains in garda custody tonight under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Mr Ennis's body remained at the scene overnight until it was removed for a post-mortem examination late this morning.

When gardaí arrived at the flat, there were two other people present, as well as the suspect and the victim.

These two people have been interviewed by gardaí, who are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Mr Ennis was not known to gardaí for involvement in crime but had some minor interactions with the law in the past.

The low-rise complex between Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard was opened in 2008 and is mainly populated by elderly members of the community.

The 49 units are protected by coded gates and monitored by security cameras.

Gardaí have been conducting inquiries locally and will be reviewing CCTV footage to determine who came and went from the building in recent days.

Other residents at the complex said they did not hear anything around the time the attack happened.

However, some said there had been a number of callers to the complex recently and that some complaints had been made to gardaí and Dublin City Council about non-residents coming and going, and of anti-social

Local councillor Daithí Doolan described the death of Mr Ennis as “a sad day for the area”.

"This is a sad day for Ballyfermot,” Cllr Doolan, chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said.

“This level of violence affects the whole community. My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the victim.”

He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they believe it is, to please contact the gardaí."

The victim was not known to gardaí for involvement in crime.

A garda spokesperson announced details of the fatal assault this morning.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Tuesday the 8th of November, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 2.30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

“The injured man was treated at the scene by Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” he explained.