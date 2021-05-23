Man who burnt toddler’s face with a blowtorch was arrested for stalking student in the US

A man who burnt the face of a toddler with a blowtorch was previously arrested for stalking a female university student in the United States, it has emerged.

Details of Darryn Brennan's past can be divulged after the 30-year-old from Whitechurch Road in Ballyboden, Dublin was jailed this week.

Brennan was sentenced to 20 months at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday for taking a blowtorch to the face of a defenceless two-year-old who was sitting in a buggy outside his own front door.

A mugshot of Brennan was taken in Knox County Prison in Tennessee on February 6, 2019 .

Brennan was arrested in the Communications Building of the University of Tennessee on February 4 that year after travelling from Ireland to track down a woman with whom he claimed an 'on-off' relationship via Twitter.

A clerk at Tennessee Criminal Court said that a report from the incident stated the 30-year-old had also travelled from Ireland to track down this woman in September 2018.

At that time, the woman told him she wanted to have no further contact with him.

Despite this, Brennan, utilising information he had garnered from social media, again travelled from Ireland to the US in February 2019 and stalked her as she attended a class.

The report stated: "The victim did not give the arrestee information on the location of her classes.

"Yet the arrestee was able to determine [this] through online information. The arrestee stated that the victim had repeatedly contacted him via a Twitter and stated they had been in a relationship."

The arresting officer requested a mental health evaluation on Brennan and GPS monitoring.

Brennan was detained for three days and six hours at Knox County Prison after initially failing to make bail.

He appeared before a criminal court in Tennessee on February 7, at which time he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour stalking charge.

As it was his first offence in the state of Tennessee, the judge gave him a 'diversion' which meant for 11 months and 29 days he could not pick up any charges, he had to pay his court costs, and once the time frame expired he could have his record expunged.

Just seven months after this court appearance, Brennan turned a blowtorch on a toddler in south Dublin as the child sat in a pushchair.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard how Brennan walked up to the little boy and his sibling as the pair sat in a buggy outside their house before burning one of their faces with a mini blowtorch.

The little boys were strapped into a bike buggy in their driveway waiting for their parents, who were preparing to go for a family outing, when Brennan approached the buggy and burnt the cheek of one child before quickly leaving the scene.

The court heard Brennan was high on magic mushrooms when he was partially captured on CCTV footage approaching the children.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to the two-year-old boy at an address in Dublin on September 6 last year.

Both of the boy's parents gave emotional victim impact statements in court in which they described how "everything turned dark" the day a strange man approached their little boy in his own garden and harmed him for no reason.

"It is every parent's worst nightmare, to see their children in pain," the boy's mother said. She described how the little boy is now traumatised, scared of strange men and has trouble sleeping.

He still has a mark on his face from the burn, although doctors do not believe he will be permanently scarred.

Brennan was identified by gardai who recognised him from security footage taken from the house. After searching his home they found the mini blowtorch which was used in the attack.

Brennan, who has no previous convictions in Ireland, later admitted to his psychiatrist that he carried out the attack. The court heard Brennan was on anti-psychotic drugs at the time of the incident and had also taken magic mushrooms.

Judge Martin Nolan said it appeared Brennan burnt the child for "reasons unknown", but it was clearly as a result of his drug-taking.

He handed down a three year sentence but suspended the final 16 months, giving Brennan an effective sentence of 20 months.

