Man was bailed days before murdering father-of-four Pat Ward

Officers warned judge that violent offender would take someone’s life

Niall Cox Expand

A man released on bail after police warned a district judge it was “only a matter of time before he kills someone” murdered a man three days later, it has emerged.

In January, Niall Cox (30) admitted the murder of father-of-four Pat Ward (30) on February 9, 2019, in Co Tyrone.

