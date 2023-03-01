Man was bailed days before murdering father-of-four Pat Ward

A man released on bail after police warned a district judge it was “only a matter of time before he kills someone” murdered a man three days later, it has emerged.

In January, Niall Cox (30) admitted the murder of father-of-four Pat Ward (30) on February 9, 2019, in Co Tyrone.

Last week, Karen Marie McDonald (37), from McCrea Park in Clogher, was found guilty of Mr Ward’s manslaughter.

A court had heard how Mr Ward’s body was discovered in an alleyway, having been dragged there by Cox from McDonald’s home, where the victim had been attacked.

CCTV captured Cox dragging Mr Ward by his arms from McDonald’s home before abandoning him in the alleyway, where he was later found by a couple walking to work.

McDonald carried his body a short distance before dropping it and returning indoors.

Pathologist Professor Jack Crane said Mr Ward had been “beaten, kicked, stabbed and struck a number of times to the head with a heavy, blunt elongated object”.

He added: “Blood loss, combined with head and chest injuries, was responsible for rapid but not immediate death.”

It is believed a number of weapons were used, including a machete and a bar bell.

Both killers are awaiting sentencing.

It has now emerged that Cox was known to the police as a violent offender who was already on strict bail for unrelated but serious charges, including unlawful and malicious wounding, following another incident in September 2018.

Police arrested him on February 6, 2019, for an alleged breach of bail conditions, bringing him before a sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

A police officer set out the nature of the breach and highlighted Cox’s propensity for highly violent offending, alluding to the matter for which he was on bail.

She told the court: “Police do not feel he can be managed in the community. The level of violence is increasing.”

However, a defence lawyer insisted Cox suffered from mental health and addiction issues, and said remanding him in custody would not be conducive to him accessing assistance.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan decided to bail Cox on strict terms, including a curfew.

A further condition required him to attend his GP within 48 hours to seek a referral for mental health support services.

In an impassioned plea, the police officer repeated her concerns but was unable to change the judge’s view.

Her final comment to the court was: “It’s only a matter of time before he kills someone.”

Three days later, Cox murdered Mr Ward.

When asked to comment, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On February 6, 2019, Niall Cox did appear in Enniskillen Magistrates Court for a bail application in connection with a previous significant offence.

“Police were in attendance at the court, and bail was strenuously opposed along a number of themes.

“Bail was granted by the court, and this is a matter for the court and the court alone.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Lady Chief Justice’s Office said: “Although this office is not in a position to comment on individual cases we can advise that, in general terms, the courts are required to apply the law governing bail as laid down in this jurisdiction and will hear all the arguments (along with supporting evidence) for and against admission to bail/variation of bail taking account of all relevant factors before arriving at a considered decision.

“Alongside the important presumption of innocence, which means that the law must regard everyone charged with an offence — regardless of how grave it is — as innocent unless and until the contrary is proved to the required standard after due process of law, there is also a presumption in favour of releasing an accused person on bail unless the court is satisfied that there is a risk of flight, re-offending, or interference with witnesses which can’t be managed on bail.

“Where it is determined that any risks can be appropriately managed on bail then in addition to the issue of sureties (financial undertakings by others on behalf of the accused in support of bail) and the setting of a recognisance (a personal financial undertaking by the accused) which may be forfeited if the accused does not comply with the bail terms, the court will normally grant bail subject to certain bail conditions specifically designed to address those risks such as curfew and electronic monitoring, regular reporting to a police station, living at an address away from the area, or abstinence from alcohol consumption as appropriate to the facts of the alleged offending.

“Those conditions must be no more restrictive of the accused’s liberty than is required to ensure adequate safeguards against the stated concerns about abuse of that liberty. Breach of bail conditions renders the accused liable to be brought back before the court and his/her bail to be revoked. There is a right of appeal on the part of the prosecution pursuant to section 10 of the Justice (NI) Act 2004 allowing it to challenge in the High Court any bail decision where it considers the decision to grant bail inappropriate or wrong in law.”