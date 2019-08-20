Man walking through Coolock housing estate with almost €245,000 of heroin arrested

A man walking through a Coolock housing estate with nearly €250,000 of heroin was arrested by Gardai after he spotted them and tried to run away.

The incident happened in the Moatview Gardens area of Priorswood at around 8.30pm last night.

The man, who is in his 20s and known to Gardai, was spotted by a regular mobile patrol and started acting suspiciously.

He tried to run and was chased down by the patrol.

Moatview Gardens in Priorswood Picture: Gerry Mooney

On searching the man after apprehending him nearly €250,000 of heroin was found.

A follow-up search in the Darndale area was then carried out by garda units, including armed Gardai, and a quantity of cannabis and cash was found.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "As part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí from Coolock Garda Station into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the area, a male pedestrian was stopped after a short foot pursuit in the Priorswood area of Coolock D17 on the 19th August 2019.

"During the course of a search of the man, Gardaí discovered Heroin (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €234,000. A male in his 20s was arrested and taken to Coolock Garda station. He is currently being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

"Following further searches in the Darndale and Santry area, Cannabis Herb (Pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €7,000 was discovered along with a sum of cash.

"The combined total of drugs and cash seized was €245,000."

Online Editors