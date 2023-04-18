| 12.3°C Dublin

Man tortured by Jonathan Dowdall asks how was he allowed testify in Regency trial

I felt personally betrayed this was allowed to happen and it belittled the impact of what he did to me’

Jonathan Dowdall
Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick leaving court previously

Jonathan Dowdall

Jonathan Dowdall

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick leaving court previously

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick leaving court previously

Jonathan Dowdall

Patrick O'Connell

A man who was water-boarded by Hutch trial State witness Jonathan Dowdall says he believes the prosecution “was tainted from day one by the use of the convicted criminal as a witness”.

He has now called for legislation to restrict the use of testimony by convicted criminals in future trials, saying that unless every word of their testimony can be independently verified, it should not be used.

