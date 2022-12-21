Man tortured by ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall says he ‘can stick his apology’

Jonathan Dowdall (right) leaving the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, with father Patrick Dowdall. Pic Collins Courts

The man who was water-boarded by Jonathan Dowdall has said that the former Sinn Féin councillor “can stick” the apology he offered him in court this week, insisting: “He’s not sorry for torturing me – he’s only sorry he got caught.”

The victim – who changed his name after he was beaten by Dowdall during the torture session – also says he is “disgusted Dowdall again used his testimony in court this week to blacken my name.”

“Every time Jonathan Dowdall appears in court, I’m dragged into it,” the man said.

“Even though I’ve asked that my name be kept out of it.

“Ever since this happened, seven years ago, I have been trying to rebuild my life.

“But how can I when the details of what he and his father did to me are constantly being brought up in court over and over again?

“And he is allowed to keep on making allegations against me.”

The victim continued: “I made mistakes, but those mistakes don’t define my character.

“I wasn’t there to defraud him when I went to buy the motorbike from him.

“But he’s told that lie over and over again – so often that people have started to believe it.

“And every time he appears in court my name gets dragged into it.

“It’s a never-ending nightmare.

“I was the victim but he uses every court appearance to victimise me over and over again while painting himself as being the wronged party.

“He’s a proven liar, I can’t understand why he was ever allowed to take the stand.”

Dowdall (44) began testifying on Monday in Gerry Hutch’s trial before the Special Criminal Court for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

The Kinahan gang member was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí and armed with assault rifles, along with an armed man in a flat cap and another gunman dressed as a woman, stormed the hotel.

Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Dowdall had also been charged with Mr Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by helping his father Patrick to book a room in the Regency Hotel for use by the attackers.

His murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and he turned State’s witness.

During the course of his evidence, and over four days of cross examination littered by claims that he is lying, Dowdall has made two main allegations against Hutch.

These include that it was to Gerry Hutch he handed over the key for the room used by ‘Flatcap’ before the murder, and secondly that Gerry Hutch confessed to him that he had shot David Byrne.

During his cross examination, Dowdall has repeatedly been called out by defence barrister Brendan Grehan over alleged lies.

In one exchange, Mr Grehan asked Dowdall about his claim that he was not involved in criminality during a phone call to the Joe Duffy radio show in March 2016.

The show was broadcast just over a year after Dowdall falsely imprisoned his torture victim, told him he ‘was involved with the IRA’, said he would be chopped up and fed to the dogs and water-boarded him.

“Did you lie when you went on Joe Duffy? It was a lie, wasn’t it?” Mr Grehan asked.

“I wasn’t involved in organised crime,” Dowdall responded.

Earlier, referring to the torture conviction, Dowdall said: “I put a motorbike up on Done Deal. I’m deeply sorry about what happened.

“The man [his victim] claimed to be a barrister.

“He had convictions and was clearly there to defraud me.

“He didn’t deserve what I done.

“I’m sorry for what I did and pleaded guilty for it.”

Addressing Dowdall’s expressions of sorrow, his victim told the Sunday World this week the words were ‘meaningless.’

“If the apology was genuine and he had ever showed real remorse, he would have reached out by at least sending a letter.

“He never did any of that.

“And even in his apology in court, he still makes himself out to be the victim.

“He can stick his apology.

“He’s not sorry for what he did, he’s sorry for getting caught.

“And now he’s trying to make a virtue out of having pleaded guilty to torturing me. But he had no choice.

“There was video evidence because he had it recorded.

“That’s how sick and evil he is.

“He recorded what he did to me.

“When they [the gardaí] found that video, he was left with no choice but to plead guilty.”

Asked why he thought Dowdall had the water-boarding recorded, the man said: “Looking at it now, knowing what I know about him eight years after

the fact, I think it was basically a video CV for him to show other criminals to prove how hard he was.

“I don’t know if he did show it to other people.

“But I wouldn’t put it past him to have used it to show people what a big man he was.”

