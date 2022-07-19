| 20.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man to be sentenced in benefits case had claimed over €185,000 in a scam that started in 1995

Jobseeker fraud is among 448 welfare probes before courts

The scam came to light after an investigation by the Department of Social Protection&rsquo;s Special Investigation Unit, which currently has around a dozen gardaí seconded to it. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

The scam came to light after an investigation by the Department of Social Protection&rsquo;s Special Investigation Unit, which currently has around a dozen gardaí seconded to it. Photo: Stock image

The scam came to light after an investigation by the Department of Social Protection’s Special Investigation Unit, which currently has around a dozen gardaí seconded to it. Photo: Stock image

The scam came to light after an investigation by the Department of Social Protection’s Special Investigation Unit, which currently has around a dozen gardaí seconded to it. Photo: Stock image

Ken Foy

A man is due to be sentenced later this month for a social welfare fraud that started in 1995 in which he obtained over €185,000 .

The Dublin-based man used his own name with a false date of birth while being employed, but at the same time he used his real date of birth to claim jobseeker’s allowance as well as illness and disability benefits over many years.

Most Watched

Privacy