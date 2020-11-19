Man to appear in court over circulation of images claiming to identify one of Ana Kriegel's killers

Murdered: Ana Kriégel (14) was killed by two 13-year-old boys in an abandoned house in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man is due to appear before a court today in connection with circulating images on social media that claim to identify one of the boy's guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel.

The man (30s) is to appear before Listowel District Court this morning in connection with circulating images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of the young girl.

“An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence," a garda spokesperson said.

“11 people have already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.”

Online Editors