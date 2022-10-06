A carjacker threatened a terrified woman with a handgun and stole her car in broad daylight in Dublin today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident at Park West Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 12, this afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm as the owner was getting into her car and a man approached her. He threatened the woman with what is believed to have been a black coloured handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car – a silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D – and the suspect left the scene in the stolen car. He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen this silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D to contact gardaí, or any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to motorists who may have any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on Park West Road, Cloverhill Road and the surrounding areas to make contact with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

